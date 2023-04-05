Boston, MA – Jane Christine McDonald, 66, of Lincoln, MA, passed away peacefully on March 30, 2023, after a long illness.
Jane is survived by her beloved husband, Arthur Siegel, M.D., of Lincoln, MA; her brother Wayne F. McDonald and sister-in-law Christina McDonald of Hurley, NY; her sister Karen (McDonald) Reape and brother-in-law Raymond Reape, of Castorland, NY; and her brother Alan J. McDonald and sister-in-law Wendy McDonald, of Southboro, MA. Her closest nieces and nephews are Ann McDonald, James McDonald; the late Kathleen (Reape) Nofstier, Brian Reape, John Reape; Molly (McDonald) Mazzaferro, the late Betsy (McDonald) Llanwarne, and Timothy McDonald. She is also survived by her beloved poodle, Jolie.
Jane was born on March 9, 1957, in Lowville, NY, the fourth child of Martha and Gordon McDonald, who predeceased her. She graduated from Lowville Academy in 1975. She received a Doctor of Pharmacy degree at the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences and a Masters in Business Administration at Bentley University in Boston and Waltham, MA, respectively. Jane served as the Director of Pharmacy Services at McLean Hospital, Belmont, MA, retiring after more than 20 years of service. She married her husband, Arthur, in 1993. She put her heart and soul into family and will be remembered for the kindness, gentleness, warmth and generosity which she so abundantly shared with them.
The family wishes to thank her treatment teams at Massachusetts General Hospital for guiding her with compassion during her illness. Family will gather at the Sundquist Funeral Home in Lowville, NY, at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 13, to share and celebrate Jane’s memory before her burial at Lowville Rural Cemetery. Contributions in her honor may be made to the Animal Rescue League of Boston.
