Jane Doreen Heffron Hess, of Loveland, CO., joined with her Heavenly Savior May 25, 2023. She was eighty-six years old. Born February 12, 1937, in Canton, NY. to James H. Heffron and Vena G. (Lumley) Heffron, Jane was the second of three children, the oldest daughter. Jane graduated from Madrid (Waddington) High School in Potsdam, NY, and from The Royal Victoria Hospital Nursing Program in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, where she served as Head of Maternity. On October 22, 1960, Jane married Daniel Martin Hess in Syracuse, NY. They were married more than sixty-two years at the time of her passing. Jane established the first daycare center in Longmont, CO., Tigger’s Daycare, which included the Pooh Corner Preschool, and served on state-level commissions emphasizing quality childcare. In her free time, she knitted and crocheted blankets for newborns, donating her efforts to Children’s Hospital in Denver, CO. She also participated in the Colorado Master Gardner Program in Boulder and Larimer Counties for more than forty years. Her love of nature and sense of curiosity were expressed in camping, hiking, and cross-country skiing, as well volunteer work for the Larimer County Department of Natural Resources, Colorado State Parks, and Rocky Mountain National Park, where she shared her knowledge and expertise on a wide range of subjects. When not gardening and volunteering Jane traveled, visiting the majority of the fifty United States and the British Isles, where she indulged her passions for photography and cultures. Jane was preceded in death by her brother Harold J. Heffron and her son, Stephen J. Hess. She is survived by her husband, Daniel M. Hess, and her son, James C. Hess. She will be laid to eternal rest in The Estes Valley Memorial Gardens. Donations may be made in her name to Alzheimer’s Disease Research and the Rocky Mountain Conservancy Youth Stewardship.
Jane D. Hess
February 12, 1937 - May 25, 2023
