Sackets Harbor - It is with sadness that local friends have become aware of the death of Jane E. Bardon, PhD, in September of 2019, at her second home on Slaughter Beach, Milford, Delaware.
Jane was born September 5, 1951 in Athens, Greece to Elias Theophanes and Apollonia (Jafetis) Bardouniotis. She grew up fluent in German and English as well as Greek. After excelling in school one of her first jobs was as a language instructor. She came to the United States as a student in 1971. At Temple University Jane was a President’s Scholar, receiving a Bachelor of Arts in 1974, a Master of Arts in 1977, and a Doctor of Philosophy in Economics in 1982. During her time at Temple she was a research assistant and then a lecturer in the economics department.
All of her life Jane wanted to make the world a better place. She worked as an economist with the United States Department of Labor; with the International Trade Administration, Department of Commerce; with the Department of Treasury; with the Department of State, Agency for International Development; and with the Foreign Agricultural Service, Department of Agriculture. Her work required her to travel to other countries and communicate in several more languages. She mastered Italian, French, Spanish and Russian.
When Jane retired to Sackets Harbor and to Slaughter Beach, Delaware she was a generous and enthusiastic friend. Few listeners could keep up with her wide-ranging topics and depth of knowledge. She often made friends, as well as readers of local papers, aware of ideas before those issues hit the mainstream media. She liked activity: kayaking, tennis, roller blading, cross country skiing, and yoga. She loved her dogs, Bernie, Chomka, and Shiloh and various cats. Jane was a great traveler, flying off to whatever took her interest, such as the Galapagos Islands, Antarctica, or to see crop circles in England. Then she was back to share what she had learned. A form of richness has left our lives.
