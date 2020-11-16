Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Rain showers this evening changing to a few snow showers overnight. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 30%..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening changing to a few snow showers overnight. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 30%.