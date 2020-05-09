POTSDAM – Jane H. Sevey, 80, a longtime resident of Clough Street, passed away Friday afternoon, May 8, 2020 at United Helpers Nursing and Rehabilitation Center – Riverledge in Ogdensburg.
Jane was born June 16, 1939 in Potsdam, the daughter of the late Frederick “Fred” and Bertha (Willmart) Hubbard. She was a 1957 graduate of Potsdam High School. On December 9, 1961, she married Howard James Sevey at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Potsdam. He tragically predeceased her on January 30, 1974.
Jane worked for most of her working career at North Country Savings Bank, retiring as a head teller. She enjoyed reading and after loosing her vision, she enjoyed books on tape.
Jane is survived by her daughter, Beth Sevey of Potsdam; her sister and brother-in-law, Anne and Richard Shea of Colton; and many nieces and nephews.
Due to the current health restrictions, calling hours will be held privately at the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam. A graveside service will be held Wednesday 3:00PM at South Colton Cemetery with Kenneth Ashley, officiating. Those in attendance are asked to observe the recommendations of face coverings and social distancing.
In lieu of flowers those wishing may consider donations to the Agarwal Renal Center in Ogdensburg.
Arrangements are with the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam. Friends are encouraged to share memories, condolences, and photos with her family online at www.donaldsonseymour.com
