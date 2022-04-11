Jane Hill Olmstead Ferrar, 92, died at her home in Hobe Sound, Florida on Sunday, March 27, 2022. She was born on April 10, 1929 in Tarrytown, N.Y., the daughter of Dorothy and Charles Olmstead. Jane grew up in the foothills of the Adirondack Mountains where her parents operated a small lodge on the shores of Lake Ozonia. She attended Michigan State University where she majored in Home Economics and met her future husband, Jerry Ferrar. Jane was devoted to her family and the happiest times of her life were spent with family and friends at her beloved lake. She loved the arts, nature, travel, sailing, a good mystery and most of all, her pug Mr. Dooley. She was constantly working with her hands whether gardening, sewing, painting or making jewelry. She was an accomplished goldsmith having studied for years at the Kulicke-Stark Academy of Jewelry Arts in New York City.Jane is survived by her husband Jerry, four children, Elaine, Douglas, Mark and David,seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.While she may have moved frequently as an IBM wife and travelled extensively throughout her life, her heart remained firmly rooted in the North country that she so dearly loved.A celebration of her life will be held at Lake Ozonia later this summer.
Jane Hill Olmstead Ferrar
April 10, 1929 - March 27, 2022
