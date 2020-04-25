Jane L. Gillett, 81, passed away peacefully with family at her bedside on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Duke University Hospital.
She was born in Bethlehem, PA. to Julius Unterlender and Oneda Warner Unterlender, who preceded her in death. She was also predeceased by her husband of twenty-three years, Dr. Roger E. Gillett. Her first marriage ended in divorce.
Jane graduated from Slatington High School, Slatington, PA in 1956 and attended St. Luke’s Hospital School of Nursing in Bethlehem, PA., graduating in 1959 as an RN. She was the Director of Surgical Services at Milford Hospital, Milford, CT. and later retired as the Director of Surgical Services at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown, NY.
During her life, Jane was active in the community. She was a girl scout in the Lehigh Valley, PA council for ten years and served as a Leader in Mechanicsville, VA. for five years. As a member of her church, she served on the altar guild, as a church school teacher and on fund raising committees. She also served on pastoral care committees and was a vestry member at Christ Church in Clayton, NY. Jane served on PTAs in Mechanicsville VA. and Stratford CT. Jane was a board member of Visiting Nurse Association of Stratford, CT. She also initiated, coordinated and completed the design and execution and finishing of needlepoint octagonal altar rail kneelers of Christ Episcopal Church, Stratford, CT.
Jane is survived by her daughters, Cathy Fisher (Jim) of Wilmington, Elizabeth Johnson (Willy) of Cary; son, Kenneth Taber (Erica) of Eastham, MA; and six grandchildren, Mary and Abby Fisher, Nick and Casey Taber and William and Sarah Johnson.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Good Samaritan Hospital, 830 Washington Street, Watertown, NY 13607 or Church of St. Lawrence, P.O. Box 211, Alexandria Bay, NY 13607.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
