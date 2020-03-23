RAYMONDVILLE – Jane (Lockhart) Thrana, 86, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Canton Potsdam Hospital surrounded by her children.
Jane is survived by her children, Karin Malone, Benedikt Thrana, Jr. and his wife Boni, Helen LaPage, Erik Thrana and Shawn Thrana. She has ten grandchildren, four great grandchildren and one great great grandchild; her brother Robert Lockhart and his wife Alice; and her best friend for over 80 years, Ethel Thompson.
Jane was born in Brooklyn, NY on March 26, 1933, the daughter of the late Howard and Helen (Spencer) Lockhart. On February 16, 1953, Jane married the love of her life, Benedikt A. Thrana, who predeceased her on April 16, 2016. They were married for 63 years and were always together and at times inseparable enjoying each other’s company. They were truly soul mates.
In addition to her parents and Ben, Jane was predeceased by her sisters, Helen Bisson, Mary Doerbecker, her brothers, George Lockhart and William Lockhart, son-in-law, George Malone and great grandson, Nathan Thrana Jr.
When newly married, Jane traveled to Germany spending a year of the two years Ben was enlisted in the US Army. She lived off base and when Ben was on leave, they traveled around Europe. Ben was an immigrant from Norway and was sworn in as an American citizen on a US Base in Germany. When his service was done, they settled in Brooklyn. When he was going to school for refrigeration and working, Jane worked as a key punch operator for IBM in Manhattan. They later moved to Queens where Jane was Ben’s secretary and answering service for their new business, Ben’s Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Company and raising five children besides.
In 1975 they moved the family to Raymondville, where they started farming and several other businesses including the opening of a Grocery and Gas Station and Commercial Equipment sales. Later in life they would spend their winters at their home in Florida. Jane enjoyed most of all to be around her children and grandchildren and her Ben. Jane liked to make people laugh and her favorite saying was “What can I say, I’m Irish”. She loved puzzles and watching western movies. She was a kind and caring mother and will be missed so much by her family and friends.
Due to the current restrictions, all services will be held privately with burial in Pine Grove Cemetery, Area II.
In lieu of flowers those wishing, may consider donations to Jane’s favorite charity, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
Arrangements are with the Donaldson Funeral Home where you are encouraged to share condolences and memories with her family online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
