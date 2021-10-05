HERKIMER – Jane M. Demorest-Dilworth, age 90, passed away peacefully on Monday morning, September 27, 2021, at the Mohawk Valley Health Systems St. Luke’s Campus. At the time of her passing she had the love and support of her family at her side.
Born on April 7, 1931, Jane was the daughter of the late Carl and Corinne (Yoder) Virkler. Her childhood years were spent in the Lowville area and she graduated high school with the Lowville Class of 1948. She then went on to further her education at the Agricultural/Technical Institute earning her Associate’s Degree in Dental Hygiene.
Jane’s marriage to the late Clifford Demorest took place in 1953 and together they spent almost forty-five years together until Clifford’s passing on April 7, 1997. In 2005, Jane was once again married to the late Richard Dilworth and they spent three years of companionship and togetherness until Richard’s passing on June 15, 2008.
Throughout her career, Jane worked at several dental offices in the Beaver Falls area. She also worked for area school districts as a Dental Hygienist before her retirement in 1970. After retiring, Jane did a lot of volunteer work with both Bassett Medical Center in Cooperstown and at the Mohawk Homestead. She was very much a compassionate and caring people person.
Jane is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Joanne and Daniel Carlson of Canandaigua; her sons and daughters-in-law, Richard and Natalie Demorest of Machester, David Demorest of Ilion and Mark and Judy Demorest of West Winfield. Always in her heart was the memory of her son, Bruce Demorest, who
predeceased her in 1985. Jane also leaves many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and extended family.
In keeping with Jane’s wishes, there will be no formal funeral services. Her family was able to spend time with her and bid their farewells during her last days.
Jane’s final wishes were pre-arranged and entrusted to Funeral Directors, Harry and Kevin Enea and Martin L. Ciaccia of the Enea & Ciaccia Family Funeral Home, 4309 Acme Road, Town of Frankfort, Ilion, NY (315) 894-8000.
Online notes of sympathy may be left at www.eneafamily.com.
