A Funeral Mass for Jane M. Sweeney, age 76, will be held at St. Mary’s Cathedral on Monday, December 21, 2020, at 2:00PM with Rev. Joseph Morgan officiating. Calling hours will be held on Monday, December 21, 2020, prior to funeral services from 12:30PM to 1:30PM at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Burial will be in Our Lady Peace Catholic Cemetery in Baldwinsville, NY on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at 11:00AM. Mrs. Sweeney passed away on Friday, December 18, 2020, at Riverledge United Helpers Nursing Home. She is survived by her sister, Sister Judy Adams SSJ; a sister-in-law, Doreen Adams; her niece, Jill (Jeff) Beyel; and her nephew, Tyler Beyel. She is predeceased by her parents; her husband, Robert Sweeney; her sister, Joanne Adams; her brother, James Adams; and her nephew, Gil Adams. Jane was born on February 9, 1944, in Ogdensburg, NY, the daughter of John and Jean Driscoll Adams. She graduated from St. Mary’s Academy in 1961 and from A. Barton Hepburn Hospital School of Nursing in 1965. She went on to attain her Master’s Degree in Nursing from SUNY Upstate Colleg of Nursing in Gerontology in 1985. Jane married Robert W. Sweeney on August 22, 1986 in Immaculate Heart of Mary Church with Rev. Kevin Ruane officiating. He predeceased her on April 5, 1999. Jane had extensive nursing career including Community General Hospital, Central Tech, Benjamin Rush, and private practices in Syracuse. Jane was an avid reader and enjoyed walking, skiing, SU sports, and travelling.
Donations maybe made in Jane’s memory to Sisters of St. Joseph, 1425 Washington St., Watertown, NY 13601.
The family would like to thank the staff at Riverledge United Helpers Nursing Home for their compassionate care of Jane. Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.
