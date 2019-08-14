Jane M. Thompson, Watertown, passed away at Samaritan Medical Center Monday, August 12th. She was 86 years old.
Born in Adams Center May 20, 1933, Jane was a daughter to Alvaro and Muriel (Hart) Harrington. She graduated from Adams Center High School with the Class of 1951. Jane was employed at GMAC & Marine Midland Bank in Watertown, and later retied from International Paper Co., Deferiet, after 21 years of service.
She married David J. Thompson of Adams Center on April 16, 1955. The ceremony was held at Adams Center Baptist Church with Reverend Ivan Cash officiating. The couple lived all of their married life in Adams Center. Mr. Thompson died in May of 1995.
She is survived by her son and daughter in-law, John and Carmel Thompson of Mannsville; her daughter, Jill S. Quesenberry of Watertown; and a brother and sister in-law, Gerald (Sharon) Harrington, Watertown. Also surviving are three grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and several nieces & nephews.
Aside from her husband, David, she is predeceased by a sister, Marion Cean.
Mrs. Thompson was a volunteer at the Samaritan Keep Nursing Home for several years. She was a trustee and Treasurer at the Adams Center Free Library for 20 years, and was also a member of the Board for Union Cemetery, Adams Center.
There are no public services planned at this time. Per her request donations may be made to the Adams Center Free Library, PO Box E, Adams Center, NY 13606 -or- Union Cemetery, PO Box 12, Adams Center, NY 13606.
Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.
Condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com.
