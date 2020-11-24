CARTHAGE - Jane M. Weber, 66, of State Route 126, died early Thursday morning, November 19, 2020 at Samaritan Medical Center.
Mrs. Weber was born on July 1, 1954 in North Cornwall, PA the daughter of the late Elmer Mark and Helen (Weaver) Showalter. She married Nathan H. Weber on August 7, 1976.
She is survived by her husband, Nathan and their 13 children, Isaac (Elizabeth), Twila (Ray) Hostetter, Elmer (Doris), Melvin (Ruth), Crystal (Brandon) Lyndaker, Nathaniel (Juanita), Carol (Derald) Zimmerman, Jesse (Dorcas), Harold (Hosanna), Janice (George) Bosworth, Lyndon (Kaitlyn) Weber, Rosetta (Marcel) Neuenschwander, and Benjamin (Salome) Weber; her two brothers, Glenn Showalter and David (Mildred) Showalter; her three sisters, Carol (Billy) Caudill, Joy (David) Beachy and Mary Showalter; her 50 grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be at the Denmark Mennonite Church on Sunday, November 22nd from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8:00pm. Please wear a facial covering, social distancing and contact tracing will be observed.
The funeral will be held on Monday, November 23rd at 10:00am at Crystal Light Mennonite Church. Please wear a facial covering, social distancing and contact tracing will be observed.
Private burial will be in Denmark Mennonite Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Denmark Mennonite Church, 10212 State Route 26, Carthage, NY 13619 www.sundquistfh.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.