Jane Margaret Darou, 86, of Alexandria Dr., Cortland, and formerly of the Canton and Morley area, passed away on October 25, 2022 following a period of declining health.
Jane was born January 23, 1936 in Norfolk, NY; a daughter of the late Floyd and Margaret Garner Gonyea.
Jane was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She took great pride in her home and was always concerned for the well-being of others before herself.
She and her late husband, Ronald B. Darou, loved to travel, having made several cross-country trips and enjoyed several cruises.
Jane was a faithful and active communicant of St. Margaret’s Church in Homer for many years, where she sang in the choir, served as a Eucharistic Minister and a member of the bereavement committee.
Surviving are her two children, Mark A. (Deborah) Darou of Canton; Melanie A. (Mark) Beyea of Madison, MS; four grandchildren, Olivia (Jeremiah) Sullivan of Norwood; Abigail Darou of Canton; Andrew Beyea and Jonathan (Victoria) Beyea, both of Hattiesburg, MS; and a great granddaughter, Harper Beyea.
Funeral services were held in Homer and at St. Cemetery’s Cemetery, Canton last week.
Memorial Contributions in Mrs. Darou’s name may be directed to Loaves and Fishes, 13 Court St., Cortland, NY 13045 or to the charity of one’s choice. Memorial condolences for the family may be left at www.DonaldLBarberFuneralHome.com
