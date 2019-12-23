MARTINSBURG – Jane Marie Bush, 72, of Magdalene Street, passed away Monday morning, December 23, 2019 at her home.
A funeral mass will be said at 12:00 noon on Friday, December 27, 2019 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Lowville, with Rev. Jay Seymour, Pastor, officiating. Spring burial will be in Martinsburg Cemetery. A luncheon will follow the Mass at the Lowville VFW, all are welcome. Any food donations may be taken directly to the VFW any time after 9:00 a.m. on Friday. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, December 26, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Lewis County General Hospital Auxiliary, 7785 N. State Street, Lowville, NY 13367 or the Lewis County Memorial Post -6912, VFW Auxiliary, 7744 West State Street, Lowville, NY 13367.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 53 years, Nick; two sons, Nick Bush II of Lowville; Randy Bush of Boston, MA; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Judith Burrows of Lowville; Jennifer and Thomas H. Jackson of Casper, Wyoming; her in-laws, Eugene Edick, Cyril and Betty Bush, Vin and Nancy Edick, Marilyn Widrick, Amy Edick, Sue Peters Bush, and Mike and Mary Bush; dozens of nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is predeceased by a brother, Reginald E. Burrows; a sister-in-law, Helen Edick; and three brothers-in-law, Chuck Edick, Henry Bush, and Edward Widrick.
Jane was born on October 21, 1947 in Lowville, NY, a daughter of the late Elmer C. and Rita M. Potter Burrows. She graduated from Lowville Academy. On August 27, 1966 she married Nicholas F. Bush at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Lowville. She attended nurses training at Lewis County General Hospital and worked there as a LPN for several years. She went back to school, and graduated from Jefferson Community College with a degree in business. She worked as a secretary for Lyndaker Excavating and later worked and retired from USDA-Farm Service Agency in Lowville. Jane was a life member of the Lewis County Memorial Post -6912, VFW Auxiliary, a member of the Martinsburg Fire Department Auxiliary, and a life and active member of the NNY Fireman’s Auxiliary. She was also a member of the Lewis County General Hospital Auxiliary, working in the gift shop and at the Annual Hollyberry Sale. Jane enjoyed reading, crocheting, and most of all, spending time with her family.
Condolences may be shared online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com .
