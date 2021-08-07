Jane R. “Daisy” Dyke, (age) formerly of 147 Maple St., Black River passed away (date & place).
Born on December 28, 1931, in Black River, NY, daughter of Henry and Nettie Clark Greico, she attended Black River High School.
Following school she worked at M.H. Fishman’s, in Watertown, as a clerk for two years. She then married Clifford A. Dyke on January 29, 1950 at the First United Methodist Church in Black River. The couple resided in Black River where Jane was a homemaker and provided child care in her home. From 1969 until 1971 she worked at Cheeseborough Pond as a thermometer grader.
Clifford worked for NYS Dept of Transportation from 1946 until he retired in 1983, as an assistant engineer.
The couple moved to Jacksonville, FL in August of 1984 where her husband worked for the State of Florida Commercial Swimming Pool Program as a regional engineer for 30 months. In 1986 they moved to Fruitland, Fl.
Jane was a chairman for the March of Dimes in Black River for 30 years and Den mother for the Black River Boy Scouts.
Among her survivors are three sons and two daughters in law, Allan C. Dyke, Carnegie, PA, Stephen G. (Susan) Dyke, Magnet, Nebraska, Arthur W. (Kim) Dyke, Watertown; four grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, two sisters and a brother in law, Margaret Finnegan, Watertown and Nancy (Robert) Papin, Albamora, NC.
Besides her parents she is predeceased by her beloved husband Clifford A. Dyke, a stepbrother, Harold Harvey and a step sister, Lillian Murphy.
Arrangements are with the Bruce Funeral Home, Black River. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Burial will follow in the Black River Cemetery.
