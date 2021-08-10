You have permission to edit this article.
Jane R. “Daisy” Dyke

Jane R. Dyke

Dyke

A Memorial Service for Jane R. “Daisy” Dyke, 89 of Watertown, NY and formerly of Black River, NY will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 16th at the Bruce Funeral Home 131 Maple St., Black River.

