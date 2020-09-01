CRANBERRY LAKE – Jane Santimaw, passed August 31, 2020 peacefully after a long and full life at the age of 98 in Syracuse, NY. Born July 4, 1922 in Richville, NY, to parents Clyde and Hazel Kelley Robertson, she moved to Newton Falls at the age of 5. She eventually married the boy next door, Raymond L. Santimaw, on her 18th birthday, July 4, 1940 at home with Reverend John Hines officiating. Together they had a good life living in Newton Falls, then Cranberry Lake, having moved there in 1954, and after raising their family and seeking a warmer climate, they eventually moved to Florida to live out their golden years. They were married 67 years until her husband’s death in 2007.
Jane was proud of being a member of the founding committee for the Cranberry Lake Cemetery Association. An avid Tampa Bay Rays fan, she would delight in their wins, especially if they beat the “Yanks”, her son Bob’s favorite team. She also enjoyed crosswords, sewing, embroidery, and keeping up to date with the world on her computer. Her secret to long life was having a loving family, drinking tea and eating Hershey’s Nuggets!
Jane was a devoted wife, mother and friend to all who knew her and will be remembered fondly by all her family. She will always be with us in spirit and live on in our hearts. She is survived by son Norman L Santimaw, Cranberry Lake; Mary Ellen Hanley, Baldwinsville; and Nancy Lynn (Robert) Bob, Watkins Glen; 5 grandchildren Julie Sutherland, Kimberly Hoppaugh, Brian Santimaw, Gregory Hanley and Jennifer Hanley Dunbar; 7 great grandchildren and one great great grandson; several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Raymond and son Robert, along with brothers Donald Robertson, Ward Robertson and Clare Robertson, sisters June Robertson, Eloise Schoepf, twins Janice Scheuerman and Jeanne Bradley, and their spouses.
Because of the ongoing COVID-19, there will be no funeral or calling hours. Graveside services and burial will be held 12 pm on September 12th at the Cranberry Lake Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Cranberry Lake Cemetery Association, C/O Chuck Yartz, PO Box 520, Cranberry Lake, NY, 12927, or the charity of one’s choice. Arrangements are provided by French Funeral Home, Star Lake, NY. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.