Janet A. (McCabe) Fusillo, 78, of Liverpool, passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on July 28, 2023. Janet was born in Glens Falls to the late Vincent and Joan (Sarchioto) McCabe. She graduated from Adam’s Center Central and later in life pursued a career in nursing at Crouse School of Nursing where she earned her registered nursing (RN) degree. She began her career at Crouse Hospital and retired after many dedicated years from Upstate Medical Center as an Operating Room Nurse. Janet was the first to lend a helping hand, a shoulder to cry on or just a listening ear. Her passion for others and her caring heart is what led her into a nursing career. She loved hanging out with her family where many laughs and good times were shared. There wasn’t a family gathering with her sisters that didn’t include the song “We are Family” by Sister Sledge. One of her specialties was making delicious soups for everyone to enjoy and canning tomatoes for fresh sauce. Aside from cooking, and relishing a good book, she also enjoyed golfing, swimming, skiing, and dancing. There was nothing better than sipping a fine (or cheap) glass of wine with her good friends and family at her Riverhouse in Clayton, NY. In addition to her parents, Janet was predeceased by her husband, Nick Fusillo in 2015. Survived by her loving daughter Kristin Fusillo (Jeff) Purdy, her grandchildren, which were her pride and joy, Erika and Gregory Purdy, her siblings Mary VanDoorn, Kathleen (Charlie) Davies, David (Kathy) McCabe, Joe (Nancy) McCabe, Colleen (Larry) Fisher, Gurney McCabe, Nancy (Adam Netto) McCabe along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Visitation will be held from 4:00 - 7:00 P.M. on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at the THOMAS J. PIRRO JR. FUNERAL HOME, 3401 Vickery Rd. (corner of Buckley Rd.) North Syracuse. Funeral services in celebration of Janet’s life will take place at 8:30 A.M. on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 A.M. in Sacred Heart Church, Cicero. Entombment will follow in St. Agatha’s Cemetery Mausoleum, Canastota. In lieu of sending flowers, please make donations to Hospice of CNY in Janet’s name. WORDS OF COMFORT MAY BE EXPRESSED AT TJPFUNERALHOME.COM
Janet A. (McCabe) Fusillo
July 28, 2023
