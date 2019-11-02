POTSDAM – Janet Ann Lindsay, 77, of 215 State Highway 11B, unexpectedly passed away Wednesday evening, October 30, 2019 while resting at her home.
Janet was born November 6, 1941 in Moira, the daughter of the late
Amos and Caroline (St. Hilaire) White and attended Potsdam Schools.
On July 13, 1957, she married David Lindsay at their home. He predeceased on December 23, 2018.
Janet was a hardworking and dedicated mother who cared for her children and many others throughout the years. Along with her late husband, she owned and operated Lindsay’s Mom and Pop Store in Potsdam for 23 years. She also worked for a time at MH Fishman’s, Racquette
Valley Dairy later becoming Homestead Dairy, Potsdam Laundry and Potsdam Big M. More recently she worked at the Clarkson Inn in various departments, retiring as a Front Desk Clerk after 12 years of service. Janet enjoyed crocheting, baking, sewing, and making homemade chocolates. She cherished the times she was able to spend at her home visiting with family and friends.
Janet is survived by her children and their spouses, David and Tina Lindsay of Bristol, Tennessee; Rosemarie and Darrel Selman of College Station, Texas; Dale and Autumn Lindsay of Potsdam; Ronnie Lindsay of Potsdam; and Jai and Melody Lindsay of Norwood; 5 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Betty LaBar of Potsdam; her brother, Norman and Berbie White of Parishville; and many nieces and nephews. There are also many other friends that she called her kids and they called her “Mom”. She loved them all dearly.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was predeceased by 2 children, Connie and Allen Lindsay; and her siblings, Lawrence White and twins, John and Joan White.
A celebration of Janet’s life will be held November 9th at 12:30 PM at the Parishville Fireman’s Hall, Rutman Road, Parishville, with a reception to follow.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Potsdam Volunteer Rescue Squad, Parishville Volunteer Rescue Squad or the Potsdam Humane Society.
Arrangements are with the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam, where memories and condolences may be shared online at www.donaldsonseymour.com
