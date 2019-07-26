Janet B. Summerville, 94, Sackets Harbor, widow of David S. “Skip” Summerville, passed away Wednesday, July 24th, 2019 at the Samaritan Medical Center.
Memorial services will be scheduled for the later part of August at a place, day and time to be announced. A complete obituary will foillow.
Arrangements are being handled by the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown.
