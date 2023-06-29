Janet Bush Driggers (Nanny), 94, of Palatka, Florida passed away unexpectedly Friday, June 23, 2023. Born in Carthage, New York, Janet moved to Putnam County in the early-1950’s where she worked for Georgia-Pacific, starting in the bag factory. After 38½ years of service, she retired from the lab department. A devout Catholic and longtime member of St. Monica Catholic Church in Palatka, she was an active member of the church’s Ladies Guild and also volunteered her time helping at the Bread of Life. She enjoyed being outdoors, working in her yard, tending to her plants and flowers, and watching and feeding birds. She loved crossword puzzles and did them daily. Never missing an episode, she loved watching Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy. Janet was famous for her Saturday night hamburgers, which her family dubbed “Nanny Burgers.” Besides her parents, Norman and Florence Fitzsimmons Bush, Janet was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Wyatt Lee Driggers; son, Richard Driggers; daughters, Kathy Siemiatkoski and Donna Wilson; brothers, Robert Bush and Donald Bush; sister, Dorothy Osterhout; granddaughter, Stephanie Driggers; and great grandson, Levi Comer. Survivors include two daughters and sons-in-law, Darlene Sweat (Jerry) of Bardin; Gail Smith (George) of Hollister; a son and daughter-in-law, David Driggers (Shelley) of St. Augustine; a daughter-in-law, Sherry Driggers; a son-in-law, Robert (Semo) Siemiatkoski; sixteen grandchildren, Lena Comer (Shane), Travis Driggers, Brad Driggers, Jerrylee Sweat, Brandy Posey, JoLeigh Cooley (Michael), Trenton Smith (Kati), Tammy Strickland (James), Jessica Sweat, Crystal Stevens (Allan), Robbie Siemiatkoski, Candace Driggers, Michael Wilson (Brooke), Justin Siemiatkoski (Marlena), Amber Driggers, Ethan Wilson (Lauren); twenty-three great grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and a special caregiver, Shellby Priest. Funeral services were held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at Masters Funeral Home in Palatka, Florida with Fr. Anthony Bonela officiating. The family received friends an hour before the start of the service. Interment will follow at Palatka Memorial Gardens. Flowers are gratefully accepted or memorial gifts may be made to the Putnam County Bread of Life, 320 N. 5th Street, Palatka, FL 32177. Friends are invited to post condolences on Janet’s online tribute page at: themastersfuneralhome.com. Masters Funeral Home of Palatka, Florida is in charge of arrangements.
Janet Bush Driggers (Nanny)
June 23, 2023
