On September 13, 2020 Janet Caster Lowry age 79 was welcomed into the hands of the Lord. Janet was married to Ralph Lowry May 6, 1961. She was predeceased by her parents James and Emma Caster and her sister Carol (Caster) Reed. Surviving relatives are three sons and one daughter: John (Debbie), Ralph (Nancy), Patrick (Debbie), and Kathy Lowry, three grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Also surviving are three siblings: Edward (Nancy) Caster, James (Eunice) Caster, Joyce (William) Osborne and one brother-in-law Robert Reed. Janet attended business school in Watertown after graduating from high school but spent many years helping her husband with their dairy farm near La Fargeville, NY. Janet was a devout Christian and attended church on a regular basis. In her later years she and her husband moved to Edinburg Texas to do missionary work in Mexico. Janet was a kind, humble woman always ready to help others and never forgetting family members anniversaries and birthdays.
