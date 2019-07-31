Janet Craig Summerville (maiden name Bassette), of 323 E. Main Street in Sackets Harbor, died Wednesday the 24th of July at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown, NY, surrounded by family.
Janet was born in Harrisville, NY, on February 26, 1925, the youngest daughter of William C. and Priscilla Lee Bassette. On February 28, 1948 Janet married David “Skip” Scobell Summerville of Sackets Harbor, NY, at All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church in Watertown, NY. Together, Skip and Janet raised three children. A 1942 graduate of Watertown High School, Janet graduated from Cornell University in 1946 with a Bachelor of Science in Sociology, and earned her Master’s in Education and Counseling from the University of Massachusetts in 1981.
After graduating from Cornell, Janet became a Case Worker for the Jefferson County Department of Social Services. After taking several years out of the workforce to raise her children, Janet returned to work in 1966 as the first Executive Director of Planned Parenthood of Northern New York. She retired from Planned Parenthood in 1977 and moved with her husband to Tacoma, Washington, and then to Westfield, Massachusetts. After her husband retired in 1984, the couple returned to Sackets Harbor, where Janet lived out her remaining years.
As a long-time resident of Sackets Harbor, Janet was a champion for the local community. She served as a board member for the Hay Memorial Library, the Art Association of Northern New York, and All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church in Watertown, where she was a lifetime member. She volunteered with the Pickering Beach Museum, and was active in the local chapters of the Wanderlust Club, and the Association of American University Women, as well as a weekly bridge club and multiple book clubs. She enjoyed many years sailing with her family at the Crescent Yacht Club and at Navy Point Marina, and skiing at Snow Ridge. She treasured her family home in Sackets Harbor, and loved visiting with her grandchildren. An avid painter herself, Janet was a fan and patron of the arts, especially artists from the north country. A friend to many, she was active until the end of her life.
She is survived by her older sister, Lee Pierce of Elmira, NY, and daughters Amy C. Summerville-Loomis (Gary Loomis) of Sackets Harbor and Jessie B. Summerville (John H. Farrar III) of Pittsford, NY., grandchildren Bryan D. (Christina) Loomis of Grayslake, IL, and John S., Leah S., Emily S., and Olivia S. Farrar of Pittsford, NY, and great-grandchildren Bryce and Audrey Loomis, as well as a step-grandson, Ben Loomis (Kim Fortin), and step-great-grandson, Zachery Loomis, and several nieces and a nephew. She was predeceased by her husband of 42 years David S. Summerville, her son Preston L. Summerville, and her grandson Garrett W. Loomis.
A memorial service for Janet will be held August 24, 2019 at All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church (more details to follow). There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: the Northern New York Community Foundation (Garrett Loomis Scholarship Fund), 131 Washington Street, Watertown, NY 13601; the All Souls Universalist Unitarian Church, 1330 Gotham Street, Watertown, NY 13601; or to Planned Parenthood of the North Country New York, 66 Brinkerhoff Street, Plattsburgh, NY 12901.
Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.