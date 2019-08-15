The memorial service for Janet Craig Summerville will be 1 pm Saturday, August 24th, 2019 at the All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church, 1330 Gotham St., Watertown. Private burial will be in Brookside Cemetery.
Mrs. Summerville, 94 of Sackets Harbor and Widow of David “Skip” Summerville, passed away July 24th at the Samaritan Medical Center.
Mrs. Summerville was the first Executive Director of Planned Parenthood of Northern New York from 1966 - 1977.
The complete obituary can be viewed and online condolences made at www.reedbenoit.com.
