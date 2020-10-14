Janet E. Crast(Minor), of Pulaski, passed away unexpectedly October 1st 2020. She was born May 23,1947, in Syracuse, to Franklin and Mary Minor. She graduated from Sandy Creek high school Class of ‘65. She retired from Crouse Hinds and HFW Communications to look after her grandchildren which she always considered, “the best job she ever had.”
Janet was predeceased by both of her parents, her brothers; Ronald Minor, Robert Minor and Franklin”Bud”Minor. She is survived by her children Mary “Julie” White, Torrey (Amy) Crast and Tara (Garrett) Amyot. Her grandchildren; Logan White, Viktoria White, Cordelia Crast, Amelia Crast, Ewan Crast, Kaywinnit Amyot, and Charlie Amyot, her husband Lonnie Crast and her sister-in-laws Deanna Minor and Carol Minor, and several nieces, nephews and cousinsJanet was an active member of Orwell Union Church, Orwell D.A.L.K.E.D. Class, and Lacona VFW. she was a wonderful mother, grandmother, and friend. Her family and friends were her whole life. She was a very kind soul that never hesitated to help anybody. Everyone whose lives she touched were better because of it.
Calling Hours will be held on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, 3-6 pm, at Traub Funeral Home, Central Square. A Graveside Service will take place on Friday, October 9, 2020, 1 pm, at Evergreen Cemetery in Orwell. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to American Diabetes Association and Orwell Union Church.
