Janet E. Heim, 76, of 23309 White Road, Watertown, passed away November 8, 2020 at the Samaritan Keep Nursing Home, where she was undergoing rehabilitation from an injury.
Arrangements are with the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home. It was Janet’s wish to be cremated and a Celebration of Life to take place at the convenience of the family.
Born on May 5, 1944 in Watertown, daughter of Eugene and Hazel (Smith) Vincent, she attended Watertown High School.
She married Leonard Heim and the couple resided in Watertown. Leonard worked at Champion Paper Mill as a papermaker up until he retired, he passed away September 18, 2018.
Janet was an aquatic director at the YWCA in Watertown for many years, up until they closed. She then went to work on Fort Drum as a water safety instructor,
She also enjoyed playing softball, was an avid bowler, loved camping, and spending time in and around the water. She used to show registered Morgan Horses, German Shepherd’s and Shiba Inu’s. She would compete with her dogs in the confirmation, obedience and rally events at many dog shows over the years.
Among her survivors are her beloved daughter and son-in-law, Robbin (Scott Thackston) Heim, of Dexter; four grandchildren and their spouses, Michael (Ashley) French, of Brownville, Rob (Megan) Thackston, Sara Thackston and her significant other, Jamel Drake and John Thackston, all of Watertown; many great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents and loving husband she is predeceased by five brothers.
The family has requested any donations in Janet’s memory be made to the American Red Cross 203 N. Hamilton St, Watertown, NY 13601.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartandbrucefh.com
