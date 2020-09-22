Janet Hope Carter Green, a 53 year resident of Canton, NY died on September 19, 2020 in Lafayette, Co. Surviving are her son, John, his wife Laura and her grandson Owen of Boxford, MA and her daughter Joanne and her husband Chris Hawkins of Erie, Co. Also surviving are a sister in law, Ruby Carter, of Montreal QC, 2 nieces, Jane Carter and Stephanie Maunder, and 3 nephews Colin Carter, Ken Maki and Dave Johnson.
Janet was born in 1936 in St Johns, Newfoundland, the daughter of Nellie Crocker Carter and Kenneth James McLea Carter where she was the youngest of five children. Janet was predeceased by her 3 sisters and 1 brother, Dorothy Maki of Hibbing, MN Mary O’Grady of St John’s, Ruby Butt of St Johns, and Frank Carter of Montreal, QC.
Janet grew up in St John’s and graduated from Bishop Spencer College in 1952. She won a two-year Women’s Patriotic Association Scholarship to Memorial University of Newfoundland where she completed her freshman year. In 1953 she moved to Montreal, QC, where she attended the Royal Victoria Hospital School of Nursing, graduating in 1957. Following her graduation, she chose to be a public health nurse in Newfoundland, working in St John’s and in many of the coastal Cottage Hospitals. She had many exciting days there on the coast and loved telling stories about working with the people there.
Janet married John I Green in St John’s Newfoundland in 1960 at St Thomas Church. They lived in St John’s, Branchville, NJ and Ithaca, NY before moving to Canton in 1965. Janet held many positions in the nursing profession in the Canton area working for Canton Hospital, St Lawrence County Dept of Public Health, St Lawrence University Health Center, NY State Psychiatric Center in Ogdensburg, and SUNY Canton. In the middle of it all she enrolled at St Lawrence University and obtained her BS in 1982. Janet enjoyed her work as a Board Member and then volunteer at the Hospice of St Lawrence Valley and Planned Parenthood for whom she also worked. Janet also found comfort in the Unitarian Universalist Church community in Canton and she was very proud when the church awarded their 2016 Rachel Sommers Grant Award to her for her advocacy work in the community for women, families and the environment.
Janet loved her Newfoundland heritage, the outdoors and the St Lawrence University ecosystem. Favorite activities involved spending time at their cabin on Rainbow Flow in S. Colton, cross country skiing on the SLU Golf Course, downhill skiing at Big Tupper and Titus Mtn and attending many of the athletic, cultural and social events at SLU.
For over 50 years Janet cared for her community and the local Canton community then cared for her.
Per her wishes, Janet donated her body to Science Care to advance medical education and research.
Donations in her memory may be made to Hospice of St Lawrence Valley www.hospiceslv.org or Planned Parenthood of Northern NY. A celebration of her life will be held at a time to be determined.
