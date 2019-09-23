Janet J. Berkebile, 77, of Leland, North Carolina and formerly of Gouverneur, New York and Indian Lake, Pennsylvania, departed on Tuesday morning, August 27, 2019 surrounded by her family at New Hanover Medical Center, Wilmington after an extended illness. Jan was born on January 23, 1942 in Detroit, Michigan, the daughter of Marvin and Eleanor Woelke.
She married Richard A. Kemp on June 8, 1963 in Farmington, Michigan. They relocated to Newcomb, New York and later to Gouverneur, New York where Jan worked as a teacher’s aide in special education classes. Jan loved working with her students and enjoyed volunteering for Special Olympics. After Richard passed away in 1998, Jan later relocated to Indian Lake, Pennsylvania where she married Lynn D. Berkebile. Jan worked as a real estate agent while continuing her volunteer work with the Special Olympics. In her spare time, she enjoyed learning to golf and spending time with her family. Lynn and Jan decided to move to warmer weather in 2005 and made a new home in Leland, North Carolina. Jan worked for 10 years at Apple Annie’s Bake Shop in Wilmington, North Carolina where she was loved by both employees and customers.
Jan leaves behind her brothers Donald Woelke, Philip Woelke, cousin Linda Erhart; her children, Cheryl Napier and husband Scott, David Kemp and wife Danielle, Candy Lyons and former husband Robert, Robert Berkebile and wife Heather; granddaughter Rachel Kemp and grandsons Skyler Lyons, Colin Lyons, Aidan Lyons, Avery Berkebile, and Carson Berkebile and many nieces and nephews.
Jan was preceded in death by her husband of 35 years, Richard Kemp, and her husband of 19 years, Lynn Berkebile, her parents, and her brother Marvin.
Per Jan’s wishes, there will be no memorial service. Donations may be made in her name to the Lewy Body Dementia Association or the Special Olympics.
Services were entrusted to Coastal Cremations & Funeral Care of Wilmington. No Services Planned
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.