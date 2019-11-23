Janet J. Flight, 82, of DeKalb, died on November 22, 2019, at United Helpers Nursing Home, Canton, Allen-Denesha Funeral Home, DeKalb Junction, has been entrusted with arrangements. Calling hours will be November 25, 12 – 2 PM. The funeral service will follow at 2 PM, at the funeral home, Pastor Martha Helmer officiating. She is survived by, her brothers, Lawrence (Patricia) Flight, DeKalb, David (Wendy Corbine) Flight, nieces and nephews, Diane (Larry) Hazelton, Donna (Frank) Anson, Carol (Malcolm) Hubbard, Cathy (Robert) Reed, Mark (companion, Shannon Klementz) Flight, Steven (Pam) Fisher, 9 great nieces and nephews, 17 great nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a sister, Virginia Fischer. Janet was born on April 14, 1937 in Macombe, New York, the daughter of the late, Ray and Catherine Pray Flight. She graduated in 1955 from the Hermon DeKalb Central School, in 1956 she graduated from the Watertown School of Commerce. Her career at Saint Lawrence University began on June 14, 1957 and ended with her retirement on June 30, 1999. She was the assistant registrar in 1973 till 1981 when she became the registrar. Janet was a member of the DeKalb Junction United Methodist Church, the United Methodist Women, the DeKalb Hermon, Canton and Colton Senior Citizen’s Clubs, The Red Hat Society, and the DeKalb Historical Association. She received the Laity of the Year Award in May 2004, and the Special Mission Recognition in March of 2019. Janet loved to travel, knit, exercise three days a week at St. Lawrence University, and read. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the SPCA, Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley, or the DeKalb Junction United Methodist Church. Online condolences can be made at www.allendeneshafuneralhome.com.
Janet J. Flight
