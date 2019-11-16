Janet Marie Blanchard passed peacefully at home on Thursday, November 7th , 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
She was predeceased by her loving husband Paul Blanchard, they spent most of their married life and raised their children in Potsdam , New York. They had moved to Rochester five years ago to be closer to family.
She leaves behind daughters Lisa Clarke and Diane Champaigne (Brian) and a son Michael Blanchard. Janet had 6 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
She was born on September 15,1939 and attended Potsdam Central Schools and later worked for the admissions office at Clarkson University . Janet enjoyed sewing, needlepoint and reading. She also loved to travel with her friends and family, traveling as far as Italy and Ireland . She loved sharing her stories of her travels.
The family will celebrate her life privately and would like to thank all those from Lifetime Care and Hospice
For all their support during this difficult time.
