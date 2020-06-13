Janet Marie (Scruton) Tripp, 90, of Scotia, NY died peacefully on June 7, 2020 at The Grand Rehabilitation Facilitiy in Guilderland, NY.
Janet’s care and arrangements have been entrusted to Meyers Funeral Home. Due to the current pandemic, services will be held at a later time.
Janet was born on December 26, 1930 in Madrid, NY and was the daughter of George and Nona (Middlemiss) Scruton. She attended Lisbon Central
School. She worked at Hepburn Hospital, the Massena Bowling Center, Saint Clare’s Hospital and her own domestic cleaning service.
Surviving are her daughters Ruth Tripp of Scotia, NY and Sally Tripp of Massena, NY; her sister Catherine (Scruton) Maguire and husband Vincent
Maguire of Adams Center, NY; her brother Wayne (Bucky) Scruton and his wife Myrna Scruton of Concord, NC; her daughter-in-law Sue Scruton of
Messena, NY and four grandchildren. She will also be remembered by many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Janet was predeceased by her parents George and Nona Scruton, her husband Bradford Durfee Tripp, her brothers Francis and Sherwood Scruton
and her sister Patricia (Scruton) Fisher; her daughter Michele Perras and her son Steve Scruton.
Janet’s loves were working hard and spoiling her cats.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.