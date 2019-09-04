STAR LAKE- Janet Ruth Feerick, age 78, passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at her home under the care of her husband, Denis and St. Lawrence Valley Hospice.
There will be a Memorial Mass on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 11:00am at St. Hubert Catholic Church in Star Lake with Fr. Shane Lynch officiating. Burial will follow at St. Hubert Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Janet’s memory to Mt. Alvernia Monastery, P.O. Box 858, Wappinger Falls, NY 12590. Arrangements are with French Family Funeral Home, Star Lake. Condolences may be made in her memory to www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
