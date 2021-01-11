Janet Sellers, age 82, of Ogdensburg, passed away on Saturday morning, January 9, 2021 surrounded by her loving family. Burial will take place in the spring in Notre Dame Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.
She is survived by her husband Earl “Chub” Sellers, her six children Billy Sellers and his wife Cheryl, Donald Sellers and his companion Sue Ann Dishaw, Kevin Sellers and his companion Yvonne Bogardus, Terry Robinson and her husband John, Kathy King and her husband Skip, and Mary Rafferty all of Ogdensburg, several grandchildren and great grandchildren, her brother Walter “Rocky” Lago, Napa, California, son-in-law Stephen Rand, many nieces and nephews and her fur babies Rascal and Bella. She is predeceased by her daughter, Lisa Rand, her son Richard Paul Sellers, her brothers Joseph and Roy Lafave, her sister Marie Keith, and son-in-law William Rafferty.
Janet was born on December 14, 1938 in Ogdensburg, the daughter of Henry and Georgiana (LaFlair) Lafave. She attended George Hall Trade School. Janet married her husband of 65 years Earl Sellers Jr. on November 11, 1955 at Notre Dame Church with Monsignor Charbonneau officiating. She made many friends through her years of employment at Ames Department Store, Kinney Drugstore, Fays Drugstore and finally Compas where she retired after over 15 years.
Janet was a kind and loving lady who spent her life making sure her husband and children were always her number one priority. She loved and treasured her many grandchildren and great grandchildren spending as much time with them as she could leaving them with the precious gift of memories they can keep in their hearts forever. Together with her husband she always instilled in her children the importance of appreciating and being thankful for the love of family. For that reason her children have always treasured each other and find comfort knowing they are there for each other, such a precious gift. She was always so proud to brag about her family to all who would listen. Her kindness and loving heart also made all her children’s friends feel like she was their Mom too. Her life with her husband was loving, warm and strong making her life happy and complete for 65 years. She was well known for her famous hugs which instantly comforted the recipient. She enjoyed all her fur babies over the years especially Bella and Rascal who gave her much love and comfort during her difficult illness.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Hospice staff especially Nancy Fletcher for always being available to guide them through such a difficult and heartbreaking illness. Her kindness and guidance was so very much appreciated.
Donations in her memory may be made to the St. Lawrence Valley SPCA, 6718 NY-68, Ogdensburg, NY 13669, Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley, 6805 US-11, Potsdam, NY 13676, or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105.
Condolences can be made online at www.fraryfuneralhome.com.
