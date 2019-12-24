EVANS MILLS - Janice A. Gildemeyer, 84, of Schell Avenue, formerly of Liverpool, NY, passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Hospice of Jefferson County at Ellis Farm, Watertown, NY.
Born on March 16, 1935 in Watertown, NY, she was a daughter of the late Harold and Isabel Scott Rockwood. She graduated from West Carthage High School in 1952.
In 1953 she married Edward W. Rounds and divorced in the 1970’s. Then on September 13, 1986 she married Carl S. Gildemeyer. They were together for 30 years and he passed away in August 6, 2016.
Janice was a Lab Supervisor at Carthage Area Hospital in the 1970’s, she initiated the first Microbiology Department. Then she worked at Porter Medical Center, Middlebury, VT, then on to St. Joseph’s Hospital, Syracuse, NY, where she was a New York State Licensed Medical Technologist, specializing in Microbiology.
She was a member of St. Andrew’s Shared Ministries and enjoyed baking, gardening, crocheting and quilting. Janice wanted her family to take good care of her cat, Sophie and that “she had a good life and loved all of you”.
Survivors include 6 children; Francis Rounds, Nancy Van Allen, Susan Phillips, Scarlet Fiorentino, Donna Chittenden and Michael Rounds; a brother, Wesley Rockwood; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and lifelong friends.
There will be a Private Service at the convenience of the family.
Donations may be made to St. Andrew’s Shared Ministries, 8520 LeRay Street, Evans Mills, NY 13637.
Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.
Condolences may be made online at www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com.
