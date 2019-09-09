WATERTOWN, NY- Janice J. Brown, 82, passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at The Grand Nursing Home in Utica, NY from Dementia.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home, Watertown.
Janice was born on December 29, 1936 in Edwards, NY to the late John E. and Ethel I. Whitford-Wood. Janice was one of seven children. Janice attended Edwards Central School. Janice was co-owner of Ken Brown’s Well Drilling and worked with her husband Kenneth Brown, Sr. for over 40 years.
Janice was a life long member of the Philadelphia American Legion Ladies Auxillary. She enjoyed travelling, painting, crafts, dancing and being with her family. She spent many winters in Florida with her sons and loved watching others have fun. She always had a smile on her face. She was a friend to many and will be truly missed by all.
Janice is survived by her children; Kevin Wood (Jamie), Harrisville, NY, Kenneth R. Brown, Jr. (Jackie), Morristown, NY, Rory Brown (Thom), Jupiter, Fl, Gina Brown Chambers, (Gerald), Watertown, NY.
She leaves behind 9 grandchildren and 1 great grand daughter and five siblings.
Janice is predeceased by her husband, Kenneth and her son, Roderick.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, September 12, from 4-7 PM at Cleveland Funeral Home 404 Sherman St., Watertown, NY, 13601. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019 at Old McDonalds Farm 14369 County Route 145 (North Harbor Road) Sackets Harbor, NY from 4-7pm. Burial will be at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.clevelandfhinc.com.
In lieu of Flowers, the Family requests that donations may be made in Janice’s memory to The Alzheimer’s Association of Central New York, 441 West Kirkpatrick Street, Syracuse, NY 13204
