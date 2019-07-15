Canton— Janice “Jan” Stanton Rood, 87, of Miner Street, Canton, beloved wife of William “Bill” Rood, died Sunday, July 14, 2019 at her home while under the care and comfort of her loving family.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Canton. Additional off-street parking is available behind “LUNA” at 18 Park Street.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, July 18, at 10:00 AM at the funeral home with Rev. Martha Helmer officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice & Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley.
Jan was born December 16, 1931, in Canton, NY. She was a daughter of the late Durwood & Agnes (Warner) Stanton and was a graduate Canton High School. She was a secretary for Clark Insurance, Canton for a time.
On a cold January 18, 1958, she married William “Bill” Rood in the Canton United Methodist Church.
In addition to her husband Bill, she is survived by two daughters, Nancy DeFelippo and Wendy (William) Whinnery; two grandchildren, Jaime Lynn (Devin) Carroll and Erica Margaret (Jordon) Smith; two-great-grandchildren; a brother, Richard (Maria) Stanton; and a sister, Barbara Peters.
She was predeceased by a daughter, Sherri Lynn Rood (1960) and a son-in-law, Joseph DeFelippo.
Jan was affectionately known as the “Cookie Lady”. She loved baking ginger cookies and sharing them with others. She was a master at canning, especially tomatoes. Although she was not much of a sports fan, she loved watching the NY Yankees. She deeply loved her cat, who was never far from her side. Janice loved maintaining her beautiful flowers with her husband Bill. They received compliments every year for their spectacular flower arrangements. She loved cooking, especially with her granddaughters, Jaime & Erica.
Jan was also a member of the Insurance Women’s Club and VFW Post -1231 Ladies Auxillary.
