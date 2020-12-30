All services for Janice L. Hamaker will be in the Spring 2021. Mrs. Hamaker died on December 28, 2020 at the Samaritan Medical Center. Among her survivors are her two daughters Denise Pearson and Mrs. Timothy (Lisa) Abrams. Arrangements are with TLC Funeral Home, Inc.
