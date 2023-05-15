NORWOOD – Graveside services for Janice LaShomb, 78, will be held on Friday, May 19, 2023 at 1 p.m. in Calvary Cemetery, Norwood with Deacon John Levison presiding. Janice passed away on January 11, 2023. The Buck Funeral Home in Norwood is serving the family of Janice LaShomb.
Janice LaShomb
