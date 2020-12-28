Janice M (Buck) Walters, 88, Formerly from Carthage New York, passed away peacefully on December 25th 2020, in Fort Sanders Medical Center, Knoxville TN.
Born June 2nd 1932 Carthage, New York, she was the daughter of James G Buck and Lillian M (Helmer) Buck.
She attended Carthage schools and held various jobs growing up. Her biggest passion was for classic country music. She learned how to play any instrument with strings. Some of her favorite musicians included Johnny Cash, Kitty Wells, Patsy Cline, and Charley Pride. She even got to stand on stage at the Grand Ole Opry and visit Dollywood, in Tennessee, and received an autograph from Dolly Parton.
She is survived by her (5) children, Robert N Walters (wife Marie), David W Walters (wife Vicki), Thomas L Walters, Laura A Walters, and Jeffery A Walters Burrell, two sisters Mary Villnave and Carol Compo (husband Vernon), and one sister-in-law Ruth Buck. Her grandchildren include Krista Madjerick, Thomas Walters Jr., David Walters Jr., Kasey Voiles, and Lyndsey Reedy. She has many great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
She is predeceased by her Parents James and Lillian, two brothers Francis and James Buck, granddaughter Shannon Walters, and her two beloved dogs Duchess and Outlaw.
There will be no funeral Services. The burial will be what our beloved mother requested, to be cremated with a private burial.
