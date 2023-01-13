NORWOOD – A Mass of Christian Burial for Janice M. LaShomb, 78, a resident of United Helpers Maplewood Campus and formerly of Norwood, will be held at a time to be announced, in the springtime at St. Andrew’s Church with Rev. Shane Lynch presiding. Burial will be held in Calvary Cemetery, Norwood, following the services. Mrs. LaShomb passed away Wednesday evening, January 11, 2023 at United Helpers Maplewood Campus in Canton. Janice is survived by her husband of 58 years, Richard “Dick” LaShomb, Norwood and a sister-in-law, Patricia LaRose, Norwood as well as several nieces and nephews. Janice was pre-deceased by her parents and a brother, Clayton LaRose.
Born in Potsdam, NY on February 4, 1944 to the late Clayton and Leona White LaRose, Janice attended Potsdam High School, graduating with the Class of 1962. She married Richard W. LaShomb on May 9, 1964. Janice worked as a secretary for the Courier-Freeman Newspaper in Potsdam for several years and previously worked as a longtime associate with Montgomery Wards in Potsdam. In her free time, Janice enjoyed crafting, going camping and taking an occasional trip to the casino. Janice took great pride in herself and home, dressing respectful and she always kept Dick busy working at the house, fixing things, painting and cleaning. She loved to decorate the house and change the decorations for the seasons. Janice also enjoyed animals, especially cats, and her family requests memorial donations be made to any local animal shelter in her memory and memories and condolences be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com . The Buck Funeral Home in Norwood is serving the family of Janice M. LaShomb.
