MASSENA – Janice M. Richard, 58, of 95 Maple Street, peacefully passed away on Tuesday morning, July 7, 2020 at her home with the love of her family at her side.
Janice was born February 27, 1962 in St. Albans, Vermont, the daughter of the late Howard Sr. and Anita (Dubey) Gardner. She attended North Middlesex Regional High School in Townsend, MA. On April 6, 1980, she married Daniel A. Richard in Leominster, Massachusetts.
Janice enjoyed crafts, making jewelry, playing bingo and going to the casino. She also cherished vacations and the time she was able to spend with her grandchildren.
Janice is survived by her loving husband of 40 years, Daniel; her children, Shawn M. Richard and Stephanie M. Richard McMaster, both of Massena; her grandchildren, Annastasia C. Richard and Ivan D. Phillips; her sisters, Donna (Christopher) Murphy of Gardner, Massachusetts; Doreen (Gary) Beagle of Milton, Vermont; Sherry Gardner of Milton, Vermont; her aunt and uncle who were like her 2nd parents, Joanne and David Dubey of South Royalton, Vermont; and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her father, Howard on November 14, 2005; her mother, Anita on November 28, 2018; her sister, Carolyn Taylor on September 5, 2007; her brothers, Howard Jr. on May 12, 2018, Brian on December 2, 2001, and Wayne on August 18, 1991.
Friends may call at the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena on Friday from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM. A celebration of her life will follow at her home. Visitation will be attendance controlled and those attending are asked to observe social distancing and wear face coverings.
Friends and family are encouraged to share memories, offer condolences, and sign her virtual register book online www.donaldsonfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.