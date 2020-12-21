EDWARDS – Janice Marie Cowles, 85, formerly of Edwards, passed away on Saturday afternoon, December 19, 2020 at Carthage Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing where she had been a resident for several months.
Janice was born on August 4, 1935 in Copenhagen, New York, daughter of the late George and Eva (Jessmore) Baxter. She attended Copenhagen School and went on to work as a CNA for Clifton-Fine Hospital for a time. Later, she was a homemaker who made over 300 personal baby blankets for families and kept busy raising six kids and being the best mom ever.
On January 30, 1955 she married Everette Cowles at the Copenhagen Methodist Church.
She enjoyed puzzles, sewing and doing crossword puzzles. She was known and loved for her sweet spirit.
Survivors include her husband, Everette; five children, Marcia (Dave) Fuller of Gouverneur; Donald (Carol) Cowles of Hermon Dekalb; Robert (Laurie) Cowles of Harrisville; Larry (Lori) Cowles of Fullerville; Bruce (Marty Law) Cowles of Gouverneur; as well as over 24 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
She is predeceased by a son, Randy Cowles who died on November 3, 2011.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, a Celebration of Life gathering will be held in the spring.
Donations in Janice’s memory can be made to St. Judes Children’s Research Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements are with Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service and condolences can be made online at www.lundyfuneralhome.com
