Janice Marie Tackett, age 83, of London, AR. passed away peacefully at home with her children Charlie, Teresa, and daughter in law Robin by her side on September 6, 2023. Janice was born January 18, 1940, in Constable NY. to Edmond and Francis Byington. Janice was preceded in death by her husband Finnis Tackett, her parents Edmond and Francis Byington, Brothers - Bob Byington, Bruce Byington, Gary Byington, Ronald Byington and Grand Daughter Charlie Dawn Tackett.
Janice is survived by her two children Charlie (Robin) Tackett of Dover AR., Teresa Tackett of Dardanelle AR. Grandchildren: Britney Palmertree, Nikki Cooper, Krystal (Will) Tackett Meyer, Krystal D. Tackett, Heather Wade, Suzanne (Nick) Tudor. Great Grandchildren – Ivyanna, Glashawn, A’krya, Harmony, Hezekiah, Ro’mello, Aceson, Zoe, Toby, Nate, Abigail, many nieces, nephews with special note to Gracie her best friend, her siblings: Buddy (Gracie) Byington, Bill Byington, Joan Kent, Jerry (Carol) Byington, Dale Byington and Gail (Mike) Murtah, with a host of lifelong friends.
Janice retired as a cook for the Russellville School District. After retirement Janice worked and volunteered with the Area Agency on Aging for many years being a companion through the agency. Janice had many clients she got to know closely, transported them to appointments, spent time with paying cards or just talking about the daily events, she greatly enjoyed helping anyone she could and always had a smile and a laugh to cheer you up.
Janice has donated her body to science in her continued way of helping anyone she could even after she is gone in hopes it may help with research on the blood cancer she had and maybe someday help find a cure. Janice did not want any flowers if she could not smell them and wanted to be remembered for the all the happy times with family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her name Janice Tackett can be made to Carti Cancer Center in Russellville Arkansas, Ways to Give | Donate to Cancer Treatment | CARTI Foundation or web site WWW.Carti.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.