HANNAWA FALLS – Funeral services for Janice S. McIntosh, 78, a resident of Pumpkin Hill Road and formerly of Norfolk, will be held on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk with Rev Andrew Amyot presiding. Burial will be held in the Madrid Cemetery in the springtime. Mrs. McIntosh passed away on December 23, 2020 at the Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh, after a long illness. Janice is survived by her twin grandchildren, Kevin and Joseph Mittelstaedt, a sister-in-law Jean LaRue-LaPlante, as well as several nieces and nephews, as well as grand nieces and grand nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, her husband Gerald, her birth-daughter Nancy LaRue-Mittelstaedt, a brother Royal LaPlante and a sister Carol Marie LaPlante-LaRue.
Born in Norfolk, NY on March 28, 1942 to the late Percy LaPlante and Salina Mayville LaPlante, Janice graduated from Norwood-Norfolk Central School. She worked as a bookkeeper for LaVigne Brothers Garage in Norfolk and later for her husband who owned and operated McIntosh Refrigeration Janice was a devoted Christian, enjoyed playing cards and collecting dolls in her free time. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com. The Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk is serving the family of Janice S. McIntosh.
