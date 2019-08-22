North Lawrence – Janie D. Dow, 74, passed away Tuesday, August 20, 2019 peacefully at her home.
Janie was born on June 7th, 1945, daughter of Donald and Thelma (Toby) Premo and graduated from St. Regis Falls Central School. She married Harry A. Dow on October 10, 1964 at Holy Cross Church in Hopkinton. They shared 54 years together, through sickness and health, proudly raising their family.
She worked in the cafeteria at St. Lawrence Central School for several years, then at NuMed in Hopkinton for 23 years. Janie was a meticulous homemaker, enjoyed golfing and was fond of playing bingo. Her family was her life and was the happiest while in their company.
Janie is survived by her husband Harry, sons; Anthony and Kim Dow of Bombay, Tracy and Tanya Dow of Potsdam, Michael and Fabiola Dow of Vail, AZ, and Robert and Elizabeth Dow of Brasher Falls, her siblings; Tommy Premo of Massena, Peter Premo of Tampa FL, Toby and Tracy Premo of Massena, Tammy and Bob Ramsdell of Winthrop, and Viola and Doug Deon of Hollister, FL, eight grandchildren; Taylor, Madison, Sarah, Charlie, Mary-Cate, Lillian, Michael Jr., and Alexis, several nieces and nephews.
Calling hours for Janie will be on Saturday from 1 - 4 pm with the funeral service starting at 4 pm at Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop.
In lieu of flowers, acts of kindness in her honor can be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley, Inc, 6805 US Hwy 11, Potsdam, NY 13676 or Center for Cancer Care, 50 Leroy St., Potsdam, NY 1367.
Memories and condolences can be shared at www.hammillfh.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.