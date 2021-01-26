LOWVILLE – Janis A. Leichtweis, 95, formerly of Eugene Street, Lowville, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 26, 2021. Most recently Janis resided at the East Road Adult Home, Lowville.
Due to Covid there will be no calling hours or funeral service. A graveside service will be held at Lowville Rural Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Contributions may be made to the First Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund, 7707 N. State St., Lowville, NY 13367
She is survived by her children, a daughter-in-law, Bonnie Leichtweis of Waldorf, MD; Linda Leichtweis of Lowville; Wendy and Bernard Rook of Vernon Center, NY; Tom and Connie Leichtweis of Lowville; five grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren; She is predeceased by a son John Leichtweis and two grandsons, Jacob and Peter Leichtweis.
Janis was born on April 12, 1925 in Toledo, Ohio, a daughter of the late Tyler and Wilma Dale. She graduated from High School in Toledo, Ohio and she worked as a secretary. On November 24, 1945, she married Gerald R. Leichtweis in Toledo, OH. The couple lived in Toledo until 1954, when they moved to Lowville where Gerald worked as a chemist for Payne – Jones for many years until his retirement. Mr. Leichtweis passed on January 27, 2017.
Mrs. Leichtweis was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Lowville. Together with her husband, they were members of Turin Highlands for many years. Janis enjoyed golfing, sewing, and quilting.
Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.