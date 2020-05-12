Janna K. “Jai” Arquiett, 31, Watertown, passed away Saturday, May 9th, 2020 in Carthage.
Friends and family may call at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown, from 1 pm – 3 pm on Friday, May 15th, 2020, adhering to the social distancing guidelines in place. A funeral service will take place following visitation.
She is survived by her parents, Gary and Cindy Arquiett, Carthage; two sisters Adrienne (Kevin) Snow, New Jersey and Tabitha (Dakota) Twombly, Carthage; nieces and nephews Jasmyne Arquiett, Nicholas, Gregory, Sophia and Kellyann Snow; her paternal grandmother, Carmaline Arquiett, Watertown; aunts and uncles Robert (Kathy) Overton, Ken (Sue) Lowe, all of Dexter, James (Jennifer) Arquiett, Rose (Michael) Coleman, Texas, Bill Arquiett, Felts Mills and Christopher Arquiett, Tannersville; many cousins. She was predeceased by grandparents Robert Arquiett, Ken and June Lowe and an Aunt Patricia Overton.
She was born in Watertown, June 24, 1988, a daughter to Gary and Cindy Lowe Arquiett. She graduated from Carthage Central School in 2009.
Jai enjoyed spending time with her family. She adored her nieces and nephews. Jai loved to travel to Disney World, coloring and her pet cat “Bruce.”. Jai also enjoyed taking pictures of sunsets.
Memorial contributions may be made to her parents for a fund to be established for Jai’s favorite charity c/o Gary Arquiett, 8 North Main St., Carthage, NY 13619.
Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.
