Funeral services for Jarett K. “Jiggy” Kroeger, 5, of Lisbon will be held privately. Jarett passed away on Friday, May 22, at Golisano Children’s Hospital in Syracuse, NY.
Jarett was born August 4, 2014 to Scott Kroeger and Jade Boyer in Potsdam, NY. He attended kindergarten at John F. Kennedy School in Ogdensburg.
He leaves behind his parents Scott Boyer of Ogdensburg and Jade Boyer of Ogdensburg, a brother Brody Kroeger, a sister Ava Kroeger, his paternal grandparents Ralph and Theresa Kroeger of Lisbon, NY, maternal grandparents Michael Gooley of Zephyrhills, FL, and Debbie Boyer of Davenport, FL, an uncle Cory (Jenny LaBumbard) Kroeger of Lisbon, aunts Jessica (Russ Finley) McBath of Lisbon, Jackie (Wade) Walston of Davenport, FL, and Sandra Golden of Dade City, FL; and cousins Kaleb Kroeger, Hayden Kroeger, Dylan LaBumbard and Sherriff Walston, and special friends Paris and Becky Fuller of Lisbon.
Jiggy experienced and enjoyed walking with assistance, climbing, playing with matchbox cars, bubbles, throwing balls, playing with glow sticks, looking at lights, and making art in school. He loved going on car rides where he would seldom fall asleep, but instead watch the power lines along the way. He also enjoyed the outdoors, feeling the breeze and the sun made him happy.
Jarett was born with cerebral palsy, he was deaf and did not speak, but he still enjoyed playing with his sister Ava. They learned how to communicate and play without needing to talk or hear. He was deaf but he heard everything, could not speak but he was able to say everything and he was in a wheelchair but his story will reach everyone no matter how far. He was a warrior and warriors are born, and not made. Jarett was an angel on earth and will be sorely missed by anyone who knew him.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jarett’s memory can be made to Cerebral Palsy of the North Country at 3 Commerce Lane; Canton, NY 13676. Condolences, thoughts and fond memories can be made online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.