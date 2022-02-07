Jason Allen LaTray
Jason Allen LaTray of Brasher Falls, NY succumbed to and died from ALS (Lou Gehrig Disease) at the age of 43 on February 4th, 2022 in Rhinebeck, New York.
Jason was born in Massena on December 28, 1978 to Linda M. Chesbrough and David A. LaTray. He graduated from Massena Central High School in 1998 and went on to earn an Associates in Liberal Arts from SUNY Canton. He was a lifelong member of New Testament Church in Massena. Jason is survived by his mother, Linda LaTray, his siblings, Scott LaTray, Ronald LaTray, and Sarah LaShomb, his niece, Cecilie Smith, and his brother-in-law, Mark LaShomb. He was predeceased by his father David A. LaTray of Bombay, NY.
Jason was an avid hunter, fishermen, and carpenter. He was a blessing to all who know him and will be remembered by his impressive carpentry skills and the memories we share. There was no need to exaggerate his impressive fishing exploits. He will also be remembered for proudly racking up well over 400k miles on his Chevy truck and the various carpentry projects he accomplished across the North Country. As per Jason’s wishes he will be cremated and a Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Frary Funeral Home, 60 Maple Street, Massena. Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.