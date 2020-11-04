Jason J. Scofield, 41, of East Granby Connecticut, passed away unexpectedly at home on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. Described by many as “Gentle Giant”, Jason was born in Watertown, New York on January 1, 1979 to James Scofield and Cathy Scofield (Briggs). He attended Belleville-Henderson Central School before obtaining Computer Science degrees from SUNY Jefferson (AS), SUNY Utica/Rome (BS), RPI Hartford (MS). At the time of his passing, Jason was employed by Cigna as an IT Principal Director- a job he enjoyed immensely.
An avid Braves fan, Jason was a pitcher throughout high school and all four years of college. A true sportsman, he also enjoyed basketball, football and tolerated golf for the sake of his father in law. Jason was kind. He was generous. He LOVED his girls and he LOVED Marvel- especially the Hulk. Jason was a role model to many and a friend to most. There are no words good enough to describe the wonderful Jason was.
Left to cherish his memory are his girls- Loren Stidum, his wife of five months and Reign, their fur baby. His parents, James and Cathy Scofield of Adams, New York. His beloved sister, Jennifer (Joshua) Franklin, of Newago, Michigan. Jason was a proud uncle to Ally Franklin and Lachlan Franklin (Little Jason). He adored his bonus niece, Mia Winiarz, who enjoyed playing cards and having “tea” with Uncle Jason. Many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was predeceased by grandparents: Maurice and Doris Briggs, Carl and Agnes Scofield.
All services will be held at The Lodge Community Chapel, 130 Deerfield Ave, Windsor, CT. with calling hours Friday, November 6th, 5-8 p.m. and a Celebration of Life service, Saturday, November 7th, 11a.m. The service will be TribuCast and can be attended remotely using the following link: https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/17368856. Burial will be private. In honor of Jason, the family is asking that you attend only as he would see fit- comfortable and in your Marvel/DC best. The family has entrusted the Carmon Windsor Funeral Home with the arrangements. To leave online condolences, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Jason was raised on Rose May Farm and a proud member of BHCS class of 1997; he never lost his small-town farm boy charm. He was always available to lend an extra hand, though physically gone he live on through those that knew him. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to: Loren Stidum- The Jason Scofield Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 98, Windsor Locks, CT 06096.
